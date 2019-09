Bags are packed, presents are bought — now there's only one more thing to think about before the holidays: sales . You may have thought you'd seen the last of 'em this year, but the discount gods have graced us with one last round of half-off price tags and BOGO deals before the ball drops on New Year's Eve . Every December 26th (or even earlier), the retailers we go to for everything from dresses to shoes to bags slash their prices in the name of Boxing Day.