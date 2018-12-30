Bags are packed, presents are bought — now there's only one more thing to think about before the holidays: sales. You may have thought you'd seen the last of 'em this year, but the discount gods have graced us with one last round of half-off price tags and BOGO deals before the ball drops on New Year's Eve. Every December 26th (or even earlier), the retailers we go to for everything from dresses to shoes to bags slash their prices in the name of Boxing Day.
This year is no different. Starting now until well into 2019, everyone from Nordstrom to Aritzia is bringing us some major deals. So while you've probably spent the last month shopping for everyone from your sister-in-law to your not-so-pleasant next-door neighbor, there's still one person who deserves a little love. To help you buy yourself that one gift you asked for but didn't receive this holiday season, we've rounded up the best Boxing Day deals so you can do so without breaking the bank.
While you lounge around in a post-holiday food coma, take a scroll through this selection of can't miss Boxing Day sales.
