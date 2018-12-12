Chances are you spend a lot of time talking to the girlfriends you wake up every morning for outfit advice, your mom who wakes you up before an early flight, the sisters you miss more than anything, or the partner you waited forever to find. But while the holidays are all about celebrating the special people in your life (a.k.a. all the women who keep you sane), figuring out what to get them isn't always easy.
If you've got tons of names on your list, that's a lot of gifts to buy and not a lot of time to buy them. Thankfully, there's one place that has everything for the women you love this holiday season: Nordstrom. From cashmere lounge pants to boob-printed bath mats, we're betting our favorite one-stop-shop has a gift that everyone special in your life will adore.
Hint: If you order by noon on December 18th, you'll not only get free delivery, but everything will arrive just in time for "Santa's" arrival.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.