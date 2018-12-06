26 Genius Gifts For Your Other Half

Shopping for your other half may be the most stressful on your list. When it comes to settling on a gift for the apple of your eye — whether that be your S.O., your sibling, your best friend, your dog, your boss, your grandma, or anyone else — the pressure is on. You want to impress them with something different, something meaningful, and something you know they’ll actually use.
While there are tons of gifts that fit the bill, it can be hard to find them — and even harder to decide which one is truly perfect enough for your number one. To help you get it right this year, we’ve rounded up 26 gifts that are just plain genius (and nowhere near plain). From functional items like a wireless charger you can take anywhere, to a Le Labo fragrance testing set, to a silk pillowcase (goodbye bed head!), chances are high that you’ll find the present you’ve been looking for all along. Click through to meet your match's match.
