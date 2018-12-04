The Fashion Person's Guide To Holiday Gifts

Gift shopping is already tough enough. Gift giving for someone with a passion for fashun is even tougher. They're not easily swayed by just any scarf or sweater, because their personal style has a much more precise aesthetic. And personal style is just that: extremely personal. We struggle even articulating our own style, nevertheless someone else’s.
But while it’s difficult to predict what someone will enjoy wearing, every now and then there’s that item you find – omg I could totally see you wearing this –that nails it. Congratulations! You've successfully predicted what resonates fashion-wise for another human being.
Bonus points if you're able to push your chic friend out of their style comfort zone. Your perspective may be just what they need to welcome a fresh, daring new element into their closet. And that's what friends are for. (Tip: Unless you're feeling especially confident, don't forget the gift receipt ).
So click through for the best holiday gifts for the friend who loves fashion, from one fashion girl to another.