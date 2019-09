While the glitzy parties, twinkling lights and saccharine made-for-TV movies would have us believe that the holidays are all happy all the time, this time of year — especially after a year like this one — are the hardest for a lot of people. Between once close-knit families finding themselves on opposite sides of every argument and the tragic news notifications we receive on a nearly-hourly basis, it seems only right to use this holiday season, especially, to give back