15 Beauty Gifts That Give Back — Because 2018 Was A Dumpster Fire

The holidays have long been known as the season of giving, but just giving gifts to our close friends and family doesn't seem like enough this year. With so many worthy causes that desperately need support this very moment — from saving the environment to protecting women's rights — this holiday season feels like an obvious time to think of the world beyond your inner circle, and give back to organizations that can have a real impact worldwide.
Luckily, plenty of beauty companies are offering gifts that bring joy to our loved ones and better the world at the same time. This season, brands like Tatcha, Lipslut, and Kiehl's have partnered with organizations to donate proceeds, and ensure that their holiday products benefit more than just the brand itself.
Ahead, we picked out a few of our favorite beauty gifts that give back. If you're stumped on what to get some of the people you love — or the people whose politics frustrate the hell out of you — we hope this list inspires you.
