It's Not Just You, Fleece Is Everywhere This Season

The fall collections have spoken and it looks like fleece is the word this season. We can't quite remember the last time we got excited over the teddy-like sweaters, save for when they made up half of our college uniform.
Traditionally, the fuzzy popcorn-like material has belonged to photos from the '90s, all of upstate New York, avid hikers, and the many Manhattan dwelling bros that grace the feed of @midtownuniform. But after NYFW indie darling Sandy Liang debuted her line-up of fun fleeces (which even Gigi Hadid can't get enough of), the fashion world has been decidedly hooked.
The fleece frenzy has only caught fire since then. Donni's line of fleeces have shown up on every the grid of every other Insta influencer, Outdoor Voices & Everlane launched their own fleece centered collections, and Reformation is now a regular Patagonia stockist.
If you haven't yet, give into the sporty, textured look this fall. The prints and colors are so free-flowing you'll forget about the ho-hum, plain black fleeces of yore. Whether you opt for the classic route with a Patagonia pick or adventurously delve in to the streetwear friendly Columbia x Opening Ceremony collab, let this cozy trend take over your fall closet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.