6 Top Trends To Try If You're Over Gingham

Capsule wardrobes are well and good in theory, but the majority of us live in climates that change too frequently to adapt the idea of one minimal line-up of clothing that works all year 'round. What's suitable in the dead of winter just doesn't cut it come summer. Some call it a pain in the ass, but that's what we think makes fashion so exciting. Each season is a time for renewal. And where spring is synonymous with busting out our best dresses, summer is the season of busting out our best tops.
Every year, we're blessed with a new crop of summer blouse trends. 2017 saw the pervasive off-the-shoulder top and the return of the Hawaiian dad shirt, the year before that we were all about gingham and making a one shoulder a thing. This time around, we're seeing a variety of options: Between baby smocked tops and the perfect white shirt (there's not just one, by the way), it's difficult to choose which look to stay loyal to.
If it we're up to us and not our bank accounts, we'd choose 'em all. But to give you a running start on the trends to suss out in time for summer, we've rounded up our favorites ahead.