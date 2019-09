6 Top Trends To Try If You're Over Gingham

Every year, we're blessed with a new crop of summer blouse trends. 2017 saw the pervasive off-the-shoulder top and the return of the Hawaiian dad shirt , the year before that we were all about gingham and making a one shoulder a thing. This time around, we're seeing a variety of options: Between baby smocked tops and the perfect white shirt (there's not just one, by the way), it's difficult to choose which look to stay loyal to.