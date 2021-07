7 Summer Dress Trends Every (Literally) Cool Girl Is Wearing

While it may seem obvious, many of us remember a time when the streets and runways were dominated by a gradient of neutrals that runs counter to the current preference for print, pattern, and color. Lee recalls that “in the early 2010s, everything was black, gray, white. If you were wearing color, you were bold. Now I feel like maximalism is so much more popular and accepted — it’s really cool to see [a] generation [that’s] growing up with this being the norm.” Bellman adds that Nordstrom “customers really embraced the joy of prints” throughout the pandemic — and this season, shoppers can look out for “recolored stripes, quirky dots, playful checks, and gingham.” Zack concurs that “my favorite trend [is] — I don’t know if it’s a trend — really bold patterns and colorful prints. I love wearing shit like this,” she continued, indicating to the candy-colored bodysuit that she was wearing during our interview — a hand-painted romper from Berriez ’s upcoming collaboration with Los Angeles-based bespoke imprint Worn Ware — “because you look down and are like, ‘Oh, this is fun.’”