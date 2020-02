Gone are the days when wearing a one-piece swimsuit meant you were either a serious swimmer, sun-averse, or body-conscious. With spring break around the corner, designers have heard our cries and flooded the market with styles anyone can love in cuts and colors that rival the bikinis we've been wearing for years. And whether your look is more high-cut or retro, the maillot is experiencing a resurgence that goes way beyond the occasional #TBT.