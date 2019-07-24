Story from Shopping

These High-Cut Swimsuits Will Give You Legs For Days

Emily Ruane
Every decade has its iconic swimwear style. The 1930s gave us a proto-wresting suit with full-coverage legs, knitted with a new-fangled material called rayon. The 1950s saw the rise of the bikini, which revealed the forbidden belly button. And of course, the late '80s and '90s brought us leg openings that climbed from mid-thigh to the hipbone, elongating the already-lengthy gams on the “supers” — Naomi, Cindy, Linda, Christy, et al. — and becoming the emblematic silhouette of the crimped-hair decade.
The great thing about this last style is its hyper-flattering properties — you don’t have to be a Claudia Schiffer reincarnate in order for this suit to give your legs the appearance of being several miles long. Because it’s such a universally flattering style, we decided it was time to start browsing for our favorites. Click through to see the best high-cut (sometimes called “French cut”) bathing costumes that we dug up, from fire engine-red Baywatch throwbacks to thoroughly modern tie-dye bikinis — because summer’s not over yet, and you still have a lot of swimming to do.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Roxy
Printed Beach Classics One-piece Swimsuit
$90.00
Related Stories
15 Target Swim Deals That Rival Amazon Prime Day
A Solution To the Bikini Vs. One-Piece Debate
The Best White Swimsuits For A Stylish Pool Party
2 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Frankies Bikinis
Carter One-piece Swimsuit
$180.00
Advertisement
3 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Onia
Danielle One Piece
$195.00
4 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Araks
Ulla Bikini Bottom Dusk
$115.00
INFO
Araks
Quinn Bikini Top Dusk
$180.00
5 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Bruna Malucelli
Katie Ombre Maillot
$108.00
6 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Versace
Baroque-print One-piece Swimsuit
$695.00
7 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Summersalt
The High Kick
$95.00
Advertisement
8 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Aerie
Aerie High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$24.95$17.46
INFO
Aerie
Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top
$24.95$17.46
9 of 16
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
High Cut Tie Dye Bikini Briefs
$29.00
INFO
& Other Stories
Crinkle Tie Dye Bandeau Bikini Top
$39.00
10 of 16
Shop This
INFO
L Space
French Cut High Waist Textured Swim Bottoms
$99.00
INFO
L Space
Gemma Ribbed Bikini Top
$92.00
11 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Out From Under
Shimmer Brazilian ‘80s Bikini Bottom
$36.00
12 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Dixperfect
90s Swimsuit
$26.99
Advertisement
13 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Scout Edge
Underwire High Waist Bikini
$76.00$38.00
14 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Vitamin A
Yasmeen Maillot
$185.00
15 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Eloquii
Solid One Piece Swimsuit
$89.95$34.97
16 of 16
Shop This
INFO
Fantasie
Côte D'azur Underwire One-piece
$120.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping