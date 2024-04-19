The Best Wedding Guest Looks From Rent The Runway For Every Dress Code

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Wedding season is upon us. If you’ve been scouring the internet for a wedding guest dress that’ll stand out from the crowd, we suggest you narrow your search to just one place: Rent the Runway. The rental platform holds thousands of nuptial-appropriate styles from over 750 designers, with hundreds of new arrivals each week.
In particular, Rent the Runway’s latest Spring 2024 collection features a covetable wedding guest edit with looks for various bridal occasions (i.e. bridal showers and rehearsal dinners) and wedding dress codes (i.e. black tie, cocktail, and destination). To help you find the perfect dress (or dresses) for your upcoming spring and summer weddings (without committing to an expensive style you’ll likely only wear once), we’ve selected our favorite styles for every type of wedding celebration.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you’re new to the world of rental fashion, the way it works: After selecting a monthly subscription plan, you can choose designer dresses for as low as $30. Even better: You can secure your rental dress up to 60 days in advance, receive two sizes in the mail, hold onto them for four to eight days, and have the option to purchase the style at a discount if you fall in love with it.
From Refinery29 reader-favorite brands like Reformation, LoveShackFancy, Farm Rio, and Simon Miller to luxury designers like LaPointe, Jason Wu, and Zac Posen, ahead, the only wedding guest dresses you need this season.
Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses
For a black tie wedding, you’ll want to stick to a formal dress code (meaning: floor-length gowns). But your look can be much more playful than a typical black dress, and Rent the Runway has plenty of appropriate styles in spring-ready colorways and fabrics.
Choose between satin body-skimming silhouettes, formal pleated styles, and strapless tulle gowns if you want to be one of the best-dressed guests. Or keep it chic and classic with a black ruched dress (which may be versatile enough to convince you to buy it in the end).
Cocktail Wedding Guest Dresses
Cocktail attire broadens your horizons a bit more, allowing you to explore more silhouettes and lengths. We’re gravitating toward the flowy midi dresses and maxi dresses with halter and one-shoulder necklines. You could even explore prints, from traditional florals to unique celestial patterns.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Garden Party Wedding Guest Dresses
Warmer weather means more outdoor celebrations. For country club, vineyard, and garden weddings, breezy dresses with flowy, tiered silhouettes and lightweight fabrics are great options. And of course, floral dresses are a sweet nod to match your surroundings. But beyond floral prints, you can also opt for petal-inspired puff sleeves or rosette appliques.
Destination & Beach Wedding Guest Dresses
Whether you’re traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, or Cape Cod, your upcoming destination wedding deserves a dress that’s just as breezy and carefree. For seaside nuptials, opt for dramatic (but flowy) gowns, sleek midi dresses in vibrant hues or tropical flower prints, and lightweight maxi styles.
Casual Wedding Guest Dresses
Casual weddings in backyards, barns, breweries, and courthouses — or the events leading up to the big day (rehearsal dinner, etc.) — call for relaxed dresses, leg-baring minis, and one-and-done jumpsuits. And don’t think casual equates to boring — you can steal the spotlight by stepping out in something standout, like a sequin dress.