This summer has been dotted with nostalgic fashion nods — from divisive capri pants coming back in style to the TikTok-viral “European Summer” aesthetic making a case for vintage-inspired swimsuits. Now, polka dots are also having their moment (again). The playful print — popular in the ‘20s, ‘50s, and ‘90s — regularly reemerges, especially in the summertime. But right now, polka dots are anything but twee.
Fashion houses like Miu Miu, Balmain, and Carolina Herrera showcased polka dot dresses and separates on the runway this year. Meanwhile, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt have embraced the print for award shows and season premiere red carpets. Most recently, the graphic pattern also made a cameo in the Emily In Paris Season 4 poster.
Out in the real world, shoppers have been searching for polka dot dresses and bikinis from brands like Reformation, J.Crew, and Réalisation Par. But, for a more toned-down approach, you can also find the print across retro-inspired accessories like slingback heels, headscarves, and top-handle handbags.
Whether you’re looking to wear a head-to-toe polka-dotted outfit or just want a pop of the print on a headband, we’ve rounded up some of the best polka dot styles to don this summer ahead.
Polka Dot Dresses
Add playful whimsy to your summer dress collection with a polka dot dress. Have your Pretty Woman moment this season in a brown polka dot midi dress fit for a polo match, or consider a blue polka dot mini dress for a date night or a black polka dot maxi dress for a summer wedding.
Polka Dot Swimsuits
Whether you’re sunbathing seaside or partying poolside, channel a modern pin-up model in a polka dot swimsuit. Go classic with graphic black-and-white swimwear or embrace color with a red polka dot bikini or green polka dot swim dress. You can also try out the nostalgic print with a bikini top and polka dot cover-up pants that you can wear on other occasions all summer long.
Polk Dot Separates
If an all-over polka dot outfit seems too daring, try taking on the summer trend with separates like tops, skirts, and pants that can be paired with solids. On top, consider a dainty spotted cami, puff-sleeve blouse, or colorful button-down shirt. Waist-down, look to a printed mini skirt, cropped pants, or even statement jeans.
Polka Dot Accessories
Carting up polka dot handbags, shoes, or hairpieces may be the easiest way to try out the bold trend if you’re on the fence (or simply want a fun addition to your accessory arsenal). Slip into nostalgic polka dot heels or ballet flats, grab onto a polka dot mini bag or tote bag, or throw on a polka dot headscarf for a gmaorous Old Hollywood moment.