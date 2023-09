We’re Wearing These Under-$50 Pact Leggings & Skorts All Fall Long

What's stretchy and soft and comfy all over? There's no riddle here — we're talking about Pact's PureFit collection . The sustainable athleisure brand has figured out the formula for creating eco-friendly basics that are high-quality, versatile, and budget-friendly. And we're here to put its PureFit products on your radar if you're in the market for everyday basic you can throw on to run errands, go into the office, or travel in.Pact has quickly become an R29 editor favorite because its clothing promises both comfort and a commitment to the environment. The PureFit fabric in particular required very little water to produce the organic cotton (saving up to 38 gallons of water per style!) and used just 10% elastane per item to give you that comfortable stretch with as little synthetic material as possible.The brand describes its PureFit fabric as a "soft, stretchy blend that holds its shape (and yours)." The newest additions to the family are two different bootcut leggings and a mini skort. Since flared leggings and mini skirts are having their moments right now, we think these products are the perfect building blocks of your fall wardrobe . The elevated everyday pieces come in classic neutral colorways, including taupe, navy, and olive green that are more reminiscent of workwear than activewear. (Leggings that are acceptable for the office? We're in.)We already love sharing our favorite under-$100 monthly picks , so we couldn't pass up on sharing our thoughts on these under-$50 bottoms. We put the new Pact leggings and skorts to the test to see just how comfy and versatile they are, so read on to see whether they're the right fit for you too.