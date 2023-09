30 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In August

Ready for another fabulous crop of monthly editor favorites? If you're anything like us and love everything from "what's in my bag" videos to GRWM storytimes on TikTok, you'll be thrilled for what's in store. We spent August trying out old favorites and new finds and are here to bring you the best of the best. A few of our editors, like Karina and Esther, are vamping their homes with aesthetically pleasing and sustainable bamboo bath mats and linen-fitted bed sheets . The hype for Barbiecore is also still reigning strong, as our affiliate director Sarah and writer Victoria are here to share their buzzy new buys. Not to mention, you'll definitely want to find out what luxe eyeshadow palette one writer has upgraded from her trusty Naked Palette.