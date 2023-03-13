Yawn! Welcome to Sleep Week, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us.
Sprucing up our bedroom is an understandable priority for many of us. After all, there's nothing like coming home after a long, hectic day, changing into a pair of cute and comfy pajamas, and cozying up in some ultra-soft bedsheets. And as someone who once mistakenly thought you had to pay hundreds of dollars to create a bedroom oasis, let me share a hot tip: there's a surprising set of sheets out there that'll get you some serious bang for your buck. I ordered my Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber Sheet Set on a whim, and that one decision changed my life. Seriously, I don't look twice at my other sheets anymore and have already ordered additional Amazon Basics sets.
Anyone who's shopped the brand knows that Amazon Basics delivers high-quality products at an affordable price. My personal favorite among the brand's offerings is the Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber Sheet Set, which includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and standard-sized pillowcase. And, no matter what size you pick — from twin to California King — everything is less than $35. Plus, the super soft polyester set is suitable for year-round use, is wrinkle-resistant, retains its shape, and is machine-washable. Did I also mention the set is silky soft, feels amazing on your skin, and is a great cooling sheet option?
With almost 94,000 reviews on Amazon and an average 4.6-star rating, the Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber Sheet Set is a must-have for those who feel most at ease when gazing upon a showroom-worthy bed. These sheet sets come in stylish prints like pinstripes, delicate florals, and other easy-on-the-eye patterns that are easy to pair with various styles of duvet covers and headboards. I personally have an airy white, light wood, and greenery theme with a few blue statement pieces.
I chose the blue gray windowpane pattern because I've always found checkered prints, with their crisp geometric lines and squares, relaxing to look at. (Currently, the queen size is sold out, but there is an identical one in the Amazon Basics Soft Microfiber Sheet Set style.) Also, if your bed is your safe haven, you'll never want to leave after cozying up in them. I randomly bought this set after my previous cotton sheets started feeling rough after one too many washes. However, this new polyester set, somewhat unbelievably, actually gets softer with each wash while remaining durable and lightweight. In fact, I was so impressed by its quality that I was convinced to buy another set and highly recommend that you do the same so you can have extras on hand for laundry day. For my second set, I went for the blue gingham print.
On the other hand, if you're a fan of unpatterned bed sheets, there's also the Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber set. It has over 350,000 reviews and comes in a wide range of hues, from neutrals like, beige and cream, to pastel shades, like olive and cornflower blue. (And of course, if you feel so inclined, you can always mix and match.) Sweet dreams!
