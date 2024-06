7 Biggest 2024 Swim Trends, According To Miami Swim Week

Belly chains were one of the most prominent swim accessories spotted, and we think they’re an effective way to elevate even your simplest swimsuits. Many chains had charms or pearls, but Axil Swim and Sinesia Karol took a step further with Y2K-esque butterfly designs . When it came to “swim belts,” there were also many variations, from detachable thin style with bold hardware to adjustable fabric wrap adornments that were either layered over the swimsuits or worn over the models’ bare stomachs.