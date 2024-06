The Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! Collab Will Have You Vacation-Ready

Whether you’ll be vacationing in Santorini this summer or having a much-deserved staycation, your summer wardrobe deserves a whimsical refresh for all your plans. And the new Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! collab is the perfect collection to transport you to the Greek Isles with its Mediterranean color palette and vibrant prints. Two of our favorite brands teaming up on a vacation-ready capsule collection that incorporates Madewell ’s classic silhouettes and Lisa Says Gah!’s playful prints? Take our money!From matching sets that you can wear solo or together for an easy-to-put-together outfit and easy-breezy dresses to on-theme oceanic jewelry and versatile silk scarves, this collab has everything you could want. Many of the elevated basics can even be worn from day to night, from your walking tours to your al fresco dinners. We also love that many of the pieces are also available in plus sizes Read on to peruse and shop the limited-edition Madewell x Lisa Says Gah! collection, and prepare yourself to be the most stylish vacationer this summer.