Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Guide To Swimsuits
Target
Breaking: Target Just Launched 1,800 New Swimsuits
by
Eliza Huber
More from Guide To Swimsuits
Shopping
I Tried This Cult Favorite Swimsuit As A Plus Size Person & Here's What I ...
Olivia Muenter
Aug 1, 2019
Shopping
Compliments On Your Amazon Swimsuit Are Almost As Gratifying As How Little You ...
Emily Ruane
Jul 31, 2019
Shopping
8 Plus-Size Bikinis That Will Make You Never Want To Wear A One-Piece Again
Olivia Muenter
Jul 27, 2019
Shopping
These High-Cut Swimsuits Will Give You Legs For Days
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Nu Wave Swim Brings Sustainability To The Forefront At Miami Swim...
After decades of ignorance, the fashion industry is at last coming to terms with sustainable practices as a must rather than a suggestion. During New York
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
16 Pool Party Looks To Wear During The Heatwave
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The 8 Swimsuit Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Summer, Accordin...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Target Swim Deals That Rival Amazon Prime Day
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Celebrate National Bikini Day In Style With These 18 Black Bikinis
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
21 Smoking Hot Red Swimsuits To Shop For 4th Of July Weekend
by
Eliza Huber
Trends
All The Resort Trends Spotted On Miami Fashion Week's Top Runways
by
Us
Fashion
H&M's Latest Collab Will Be On Beaches Everywhere This Season
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Irina Shayk's Maillot Swimsuit Will Convince You To Stop Wearing ...
by
Eliza Huber
Dedicated Feature
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat.
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
12 New Swim Brands To Bookmark This Summer
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
Outdoor Voices' Swimwear Is Back With New Colors, Better Fits, An...
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Halima Aden Is The First To Model A Burkini In
Sports Illustr...
Halima Aden is continuing to redefine the fashion industry's standards. The Somali-American just became the first hijab-wearing model featured in Spor
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends Of The Year, According To Lyst
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
10 Plus-Size Swimsuit Options To Buy From Eloquii’s New Collection
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Busty Girl Swimsuit Problems — Solved
by
Us
Fashion
Target's Slashing Prices On The One Item We Need Most For Summer:...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Underwire Swimsuits To Add To Your Rotation
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Zara's Long-Awaited Swimwear Collection Just Dropped & It All Cos...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Small Bust-Friendly Swimsuits To Take To The Beach
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
No Matter Where Your Spring Vacation Takes You, Here's Everything...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The One Swimsuit That's Part-Bikini, Part One-Piece
You never have to choose between the two again.
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Bandeau Bikinis For Avoiding Tan Lines
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
25 Beach Cover-Ups That Are Better Than A Sarong
See ya later, kaftans.
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Soak Up The Sun In These Yellow Swimsuits
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
Spring Break Dressing Just Got A Whole Lot Easier
by
Eliza Huber
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted