If the thought of summer coming to an end brings a tear to your eye, we get it. Which is why we’re here to remind you that, with the start of the cold-weather season, come fall-friendly outfits to cheer you up, what with all the fall boots , the blanket scarves, and the layers upon layers of pumpkin-spiced plaid. With school back in session and the imminent return to work after a digital nomad summer , autumn also often calls for a new handbag, and the trendiest picks this year are especially difficult to resist.