The Perfect Cold-Weather Vacation Capsule Wardrobe Exists — Here’s How I Built It

Thankfully, there was a time when all I did was pack for days-long trips and had to adapt my style to match this lifestyle. Back in 2015, when I studied abroad in Spain, my weekends consisted of hours-long travel — whether via bus, train, or plane — where I’d have to carry all my belongings in a tiny carry-on suitcase or backpack ( RyanAir’s bag restrictions are enough to induce PTSD). At the time, I figured my best strategy was to wear neutral colors, pack shoes that could withstand any terrain, and pick pieces that were both versatile and chic. I pride myself in having packed for both cold and warm weather on a two-week trip through Europe — with styles ranging from beachy jumpsuits to a felt wide-brim hat — in a carry-on suitcase so small it might as well have been a backpack