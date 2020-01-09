MPs have voted against New Clause 10 being read a second time, by 344 votes to 254.— UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) January 8, 2020
This new clause would have required the Government to seek to negotiate continuing full membership of the EU’s Erasmus+ education and youth programme.
The Tory government has voted against continued involvement in the Erasmus scheme that allowed young people to spend time in other EU countries— MollyMEP (@MollyMEP) January 9, 2020
A huge opportunity lost for future generations
A tragedy for our young people https://t.co/EmeB47K9sc
young people did not vote for this government nor for brexit but we’re the ones who are being most affected. I would have never been able to fund my COMPULSORY year abroad without the erasmus grant and studying abroad has been the best thing I’ve ever done https://t.co/IJmZoSQTEJ— moll (@moll_lockwood) January 9, 2020
In Italy, I was exposed to so many different cultures and I gained friends for life.
Erasmus gave me confidence in my ability to tackle anything and stick things out when they get tough, as it's quite difficult to run home from another country when things feel uncomfortable.
I met so many new people, went to SO many Erasmus 'kitchen parties' and discovered many (many) different sides of myself.
My family isn't particularly well off so Erasmus was the first real opportunity I had to see another part of the world.