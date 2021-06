Avoiding Amazon On Prime Day? Thanks To The Rest Of The Internet, You Can Still Enjoy Excellent Sales

If you’re not the biggest Bezos fan, but you don't want to miss out on those sweet Prime Day sales — don’t worry, we got you. Here’s our little secret: you don’t need an Amazon account to take advantage of Prime Day deals , because a host of other retailers — from big-box to small-biz — have put their own spin on what’s turning into a nationwide shopping holiday. While most of the deals are still under wraps, we have a hunch they’re going to rival what Amazon has to offer. So, whether you’ve been waiting to buy a new high-tech vacuum or upgrade your Apple products ; you may be able to scracth that itch elsewhere on the internet — but we’ll have to wait until Prime Day to find out.