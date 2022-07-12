19 Excellent Sale Alternatives To Amazon Prime Day

If you’re not the biggest Bezos fan but you don't want to miss out on those sweet Prime Day sales, we got you. You don’t need to be a member of the Amazon stan club to take advantage of Prime Day deals because a host of other retailers — from big-box to small-biz — have put their own spin on what’s turning into an international shopping holiday. There's no denying these companies are rivalling what Amazon has to offer. Whether you’ve been waiting to buy a new high-tech vacuum or upgrade your Apple products, you'll be able to scratch that deal-itch elsewhere on the internet even before the event officially starts — on July 12 and 13, by the way — with any one of the Amazon Prime Day alternative sales we've lined up ahead.
While there are plenty of alternative Prime Day sales simmering below the surface, we rounded up the heavy hitters that are most worth your precious time and £. This includes savings from such reader-favourite brands as Our Place, Lovehoney and Made.com, with a sprinkle of price cuts from retailer staples like John Lewis and Beauty Bay (see, there's plenty to choose from!). Don’t forget to bookmark this article to stay on top of all the alternative Amazon Prime Day sales as they continue to drop over the next few days. We already sourced all the need-to-know details — like deal percentages, promo codes, and sale timing — so you won’t miss that massive markdown you’ve been waiting for.
