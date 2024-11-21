5 Holiday Party Outfit Ideas Using Clothes You Probably Already Own

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If we had a dollar for every time we’ve seen sequins, velvet, or tassels in the last month, we’d be rich enough to buy every party outfit we ever wanted. Alas… Now that holiday invites are coming in thick and fast, we’re auditing our wardrobes (and wallets) for party-appropriate looks.
Some of us will jump glitter-jeans-first into maximalist revelries, there are others who prefer less pomp and circumstance, and will seek quiet ways to celebrate the season in style. Just as no two parties are the same, there isn’t just one festive outfit formula" Whether you prefer a wide-leg pant over a swishy skirt or cozy sweaters over breezy halter tops, rest assured that no one’s expecting you to wear anything you don’t want to. Consider this your sign to push aside all your presumptions about holiday style and wear what truly makes you feel in the spirit of the season. Dress up the clothes you already have in your wardrobe, swap them out with friends, or invest in new pieces that you know you’ll wear again and again.
Below, discover five alternative holiday party outfit ideas to try this year.
Alternative Holiday Party Outfit: Floral Print
While we tend to rule out floral prints for winter, we could all use a bit of sunshine during this long, dark season. Trade in your go-to sequins for a more versatile floral shirt and matching trousers, or a printed dress with tights and boots. FYI: A larger-scale graphic will look more wintry (and more formal) than a dainty one.
Alternative Holiday Party Outfit: Burgundy Instead Of Red
Burgundy is great when you want to dress on theme but can’t get on board with Santa Claus red. The dark red hue is much easier to style, even acting as a neutral. Opt for a one-and-done co-ord, and you’ll be sure to wear it long after the festive season is over.
Alternative Holiday Party Outfit: Utilitarian Pairings
Yes, your more utilitarian-feeling pieces can be dressed up for the holidays, too. Add a formal accent, like a cinched blazer and skinny heeled boots, to your camo cargo pants. The result is a smartly constructed, comfortable look that’s suitable for an after-work office party or dinner with friends.
Alternative Holiday Party Outfit: Dressed-Up Track Pants
If the occasion allows for it, glam-ify your coziest track pants for the ultimate cool-girl vibe. Style with an off-the-shoulder knit, slinky bodysuit, or sheer mini dress. The party power here is in your accessories: Stack on loads of jewelry, and pair with statement shoes or a sleek handbag.
Alternative Holiday Party Outfit: Boxy Silhouettes
Often the best thing about a holiday party is the food. Factor this into your clothing choices with boxy silhouettes, such as oversized jackets and tees, button-down shirts, and wide-leg trousers. When in doubt, throw on a pair of sparkly heels.
