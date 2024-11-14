H&M’s New Holiday Collection Has Festive Looks For Every Occasion

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Holiday party season is upon us, and that means our favorite brands are coming out with occasion wear collections. From Abercrombie’s party-perfect numbers to Reformation’s just-dropped holiday sweaters and Mango’s evening collection, the biggest fall trends are getting the festive treatment. Next up is H&M Studio’s holiday capsule, featuring glam dresses, accessories, silky tops, and more, with enough tinsel and metallics to adorn a (very stylish) tree.
Available to shop from November 21 online and in select stores, the H&M Studio holiday capsule is packed with versatile pieces to wear from day to night — whether you’re heading from the office to the work party, or from a holiday lunch straight into a cocktail soirée. The 33-piece collection ranges from $19.99 to $229 for accessories, and from $74.99 to $469 for clothes — many of which will last beyond the holiday season.
“The design team was channeling quiet confidence,” said H&M Studio designer Kathrin Deutsch in a press release. “Looking to eveningwear foundations that balance masculine tailoring with feminine draping gives the collection a modern feel, for a party look that will make you feel sensational year after year.”
Ahead, find a preview of the new H&M Studio holiday collection and check off your ‘fits for all your upcoming festive plans.
H&M Studio Holiday Separates
Curate your own spin on holiday style with H&M’s tailored suits, tops, and statement denim. Or opt for a luxe co-ord for the ultimate put-together look. Dress them up with heels and accessories, or down with boots or sneakers.
H&M Studio Holiday Dresses
Whether you’re cozying up for Friendsgiving or going out for festive drinks, consider your party outfit sorted with a one-and-done dress. H&M’s silky, draped minis, champagne-coloured gowns, and dresses with metallic embellishments will be your wardrobe MVPs this season.
H&M Studio Holiday Coats & Jackets
Outerwear isn’t always integral to holiday dressing but you’ll feel unstoppable when your whole outfit is on top form. Invest in a piece that will last for years, like H&M’s voluminous bomber jacket or tailored black coat.
H&M Studio Holiday Accessories
All it takes is something shiny and bright to transform an everyday outfit into a party-ready look. H&M Studio touts studded necklaces, earrings and rings, as well as a golden handbag and heeled boots.
The H&M Studio Holiday Capsule will be available to shop in select stores and on hm.com from November 21.