H&M’s New Holiday Collection Has Festive Looks For Every Occasion

Available to shop from November 21 online and in select stores, the H&M Studio holiday capsule is packed with versatile pieces to wear from day to night — whether you’re heading from the office to the work party, or from a holiday lunch straight into a cocktail soirée. The 33-piece collection ranges from $19.99 to $229 for accessories, and from $74.99 to $469 for clothes — many of which will last beyond the holiday season.