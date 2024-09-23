Abercrombie & Fitch’s New Arrivals Include Autumn Wedding & Work Styles

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The leaves are turning, the nights are getting cooler and our favourite retailers — from Anthropologie and Free People to Uniqlo and H&M — have released cosy and chic autumn collections. Refinery29 reader-favourite brand Abercrombie & Fitch was one of the first to debut autumn styles, and it’s consistently updating its offerings, dropping new arrivals every Thursday. After scouring the brand’s autumn collection, and various sub-collections like the office-approved edit and wedding pieces, we found them stacked with trendy statement pieces and classic wardrobe staples alike.
From co-ords perfect for the office and cosy cardigans for casual autumn activities to bridal dresses fit for autumn weddings and trendy denim for everything in between, you’ll be able to upgrade your wardrobe with Abercrombie & Fitch’s new styles.
To help inspire and build your autumn outfits for all the cool-weather activities you’ll have in store, we’ve compiled the brand’s best new arrivals, as well as its bestsellers in new autumn-appropriate fabrics and colourways. Scroll through the denim, knit, satin, and suiting fabrics in a range of green, red, grey, and black-and-white colour combinations below.
Go on and get your back-to-school-season shopping done at Abercrombie & Fitch now, and thank us later.
Abercrombie & Fitch Autumn Office Styles
Whether you’re looking to refresh your office wardrobe with work trousers, no-fuss co-ords, or chic midi skirts, Abercrombie & Fitch has suiting separates ready to be styled. You can also find work–appropriate dresses and jumpsuits in sleek neutrals or olive green, which can effortlessly transition from day-to-night.
Abercrombie & Fitch Autumn Wedding Styles
‘Tis the season for cool-weather weddings. If you’re an autumn bride in need of a bachelorette or rehearsal dinner dress, A&F has luxe budget-friendly offerings. And if you’re a wedding guest looking to get yourself on the best-dressed list, check out the shop’s chic maxi dresses and jumpsuits to dance the night away in.
Abercrombie & Fitch Autumn Activity Styles
Round out your autumn must-have wardrobe with casual styles that can be worn to lounge around the house, to wear apple picking, or to cheer on your favourite football team in. Abercrombie & Fitch’s iconic jeans should also be on your radar this season. Several bestselling styles, like straight and wide-leg jeans, are now available in new autumn-ready denim washes.