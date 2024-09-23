ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Abercrombie & Fitch’s New Arrivals Include Autumn Wedding & Work Styles

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 23 September 2024, 20:38
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Abercrombie and Fitch.
The leaves are turning, the nights are getting cooler and our favourite retailers — from Anthropologie and Free People to Uniqlo and H&M have released cosy and chic autumn collections. Refinery29 reader-favourite brand Abercrombie & Fitch was one of the first to debut autumn styles, and it’s consistently updating its offerings, dropping new arrivals every Thursday.  After scouring the brand’s autumn collection, and various sub-collections like the office-approved edit and wedding pieces, we found them stacked with trendy statement pieces and classic wardrobe staples alike.

From co-ords perfect for the office and cosy cardigans for casual autumn activities to bridal dresses fit for autumn weddings and trendy denim for everything in between, you’ll be able to upgrade your wardrobe with  Abercrombie & Fitch’s new styles. 

To help inspire and build your autumn outfits for all the cool-weather activities you’ll have in store, we’ve compiled the brand’s best new arrivals, as well as its bestsellers in new autumn-appropriate fabrics and colourways. Scroll through the denim, knit, satin, and suiting fabrics in a range of green, red, grey, and black-and-white colour combinations below. 

Go on and get your back-to-school-season shopping done at Abercrombie & Fitch now, and thank us later.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Abercrombie & Fitch Autumn Office Styles

Shop This
Whether you’re looking to refresh your office wardrobe with work trousers, no-fuss co-ords, or chic midi skirts, Abercrombie & Fitch has suiting separates ready to be styled. You can also find work–appropriate dresses and jumpsuits in sleek neutrals or olive green, which can effortlessly transition from day-to-night. 
Abercrombie and Fitch
Squareneck Belted Mini Dress
£72.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
The A&f Mara Short-sleeve Linen-blend Mini...
£58.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Pencil Maxi Skirt
£48.75£65.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Slim Poplin Shirt
£52.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Off-the-shoulder Draped Midi Dress
£82.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant
£65.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Abercrombie & Fitch Autumn Wedding Styles

Shop This
‘Tis the season for cool-weather weddings. If you’re an autumn bride in need of a bachelorette or rehearsal dinner dress, A&F has luxe budget-friendly offerings. And if you’re a wedding guest looking to get yourself on the best-dressed list, check out the shop’s chic maxi dresses and jumpsuits to dance the night away in.
Abercrombie and Fitch
Contrast Strapless Jumpsuit
£67.50£90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Strapless Scarf Maxi Dress
£82.50£110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Strapless Bow Detail Maxi Dress
£82.50£110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mesh Asymmetrical Off-the-shoulder Draped ...
£67.50£90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cowl Back-bow Maxi Dress
£75.00£100.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Contrast Tie-back Maxi Dress
£82.50£110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Abercrombie & Fitch Autumn Activity Styles

Shop This
Round out your autumn must-have wardrobe with casual styles that can be worn to lounge around the house, to wear apple picking, or to cheer on your favourite football team in. Abercrombie & Fitch’s iconic jeans should also be on your radar this season. Several bestselling styles, like straight and wide-leg jeans, are now available in new autumn-ready denim washes.
Abercrombie and Fitch
Short-sleeve Pearl Button Collared Cardigan
£45.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Collared Cardigan
£58.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Essential Vintage Sunday Half-zip
£65.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
£75.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean
£75.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
High Rise Vintage Straight Jean
£75.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT