A new season means the urge to shop for both trendy and timeless pieces that will take you through the weather changes in the coming weeks. But a new season also means new collections, full of too-many-to-count pieces, making it next to impossible to sift through it all to find the gems that you actually want to add to your wardrobe. Luckily, when it comes to H&M’s stylish autumn line — which is inspired by the glamor of mid-century design, retro interiors, and the iconic sirens of Hollywood cinema — we’ve done the work for you, spending hours browsing and dreaming up autumnal outfit inspo.
With a campaign fronted by major models, like Lila Moss, and musicians, like Charli XCX, known for expressing themselves authentically through their style, the collection is made up of fashion-forward pieces that put autumn's best trends front and centre: boxy chore jackets, micro skirts, leather and mesh dresses, matching knits, vests, and more, all in an autumnal colour palette of browns, reds, greens, and neutral shades. Ahead, find 27 pieces we think you should make room in your closet for.
H&M Autumn Knitwear
Knitwear for autumn will never be groundbreaking, but it is a chic must-have for cozy season. H&M’s latest collection includes chunky wool- and mohair-blend tops and bottoms that you will want to live in for months on end.
H&M Autumn Co-ords
It’s hard to resist the ease and put-togetherness of a matching set — and why would we? Between skirt sets, office-ready tailored suits, and versatile shorts, H&M has an appropriately matchy-matchy option for you.
H&M Autumn Dresses
Whether you want to get a little edgy with faux-leather-coated mini dresses, get a little glam with a crinkly gold piece, or go big with a voluminous maxi number, you’ll be able to find am autumn dress to match your personal style with no problem.
H&M Autumn Bottoms
In the mood for flowy maxi skirts? Embellished jeans? Mini skirts and short shorts that ignore the cooling temperatures? Check, check, and check in H&M’s autumn collection.
H&M Autumn Outerwear
The best part of autumn fashion is experimenting with outerwear as part of your outfit — not to hide what you’re wearing, but to complement the entire look. Choose from blazers, teddy jackets, trench coats, and more.
H&M Autumn Accessories
Of course, no outfit is complete without accessories — whether that’s jewelry, a handbag, or something else altogether. Pick up a new pair of earrings, a chunky bangle, or a quilted bag sized perfectly to fit your phone.