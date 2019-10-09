At just 17, Lila Moss is already a fully fledged model and magazine cover star times two. Most recently, she added to her impressive résumé and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty’s new Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliners, available exclusively at Harvey Nichols.
Ahead, Lila, talks treating breakouts, shares the smart beauty tip she's learned from her mum Kate Moss, and divulges her super low-maintenance skincare routine.
What are your top picks from the new Marc Jacobs collection and how would you wear them?
The new Liquid Highliners are great. I love the mix of classic and fun metallic shades like Blacquer and Blitz Coin. These two are my favourites. On set, I learned from makeup artist Nikkie Tutorials about how to layer them to create a super cool cat eye effect.
When doing your own makeup, what look do you tend to go for, and what do you use?
I like to keep my day makeup simple. After moisturising with Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturizer, I use the O!Mega Bronzer to give my skin a natural glow. I always curl my lashes to open my eyes and then apply my Velvet Noir mascara to give a fuller, longer lash.
At night, I like to add to my eyes with some eyeliner. In the Highliner collection, there is a great range of colours to choose from. If I am going bold on my eyes, I like to then balance that with a natural glossy lip, like the Enamored Hi Shine Lip Lacquer Lip Gloss in Sugar Sugar.
What’s the first beauty product you ever bought?
The first product I ever bought was a black kohl eyeliner. It was for my 11th birthday party and my friend and I went shopping together to get it.
Has your mum given you any smart beauty tips over the years?
The best advice my mum has given me when it comes to makeup is 'less is more', especially when it comes to foundation and bronzer.
Do you ever get nervous on shoots? If so, do you have any special rituals?
Luckily, I don’t tend to get nervous! The teams I have worked with have been fun and always make me feel at ease when on set.
What’s your current skincare routine?
First, I like to wash my face using Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, then I follow with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Youthquake Moisturizer, which gives my skin instant hydration. And finally, a spritz of Caudalie Beauty Elixir to give my skin a dewy glow.
Do you ever have bad skin days? What are your remedies or quick fixes?
When I get a breakout, I use a drying lotion like Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion, which is a great overnight fix. The Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick helps when I need a bit of coverage during the day. I like that it looks super natural on my skin.
Who inspires you currently and why?
You really embrace your natural freckles on shoots – is that important to you?
I think it’s really important to show real skin, enhancing your natural features rather than make extreme changes.
You work with real beauty legends like Guido Palau and Diane Kendal. How do you ensure it’s always a collaboration between you and the professionals?
I completely put my trust in the hair and makeup teams. As a model, you’re a canvas and the experts really get to determine your look. This is fun as you get to try out different looks you might not try yourself.
What has been the best moment of your fashion career so far?
Travelling is so exciting. Getting to go to New York for these shoots has been great as I love the city and the energy there.
