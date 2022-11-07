What’s An ‘Air’ Cut? The Hair Trend Promises Volume

The air cut isn't one for salon-dodgers. Buller says that with any heavily-layered style, it'll become harder to achieve the airy, voluminous style that's reminiscent of the cut after the six-week mark, as your hair begins to grow out. "Weight grows back," says Buller. "Layers grow, too, and become limp. For that reason, we always recommend to book in for a trim every six to eight weeks — and do it before you leave the salon as it's likely you'll forget."