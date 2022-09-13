Why You Should Ask For A ‘U-Shape’ Haircut

"The U-shape haircut is a good all-rounder," says Stephen. "You can play around with the length, going as short as the shoulder blades to the mid back." One great aspect of the U-cut is that it features face-framing layers, which lend dimension and stop hair looking limp. "You can personalize the amount of layering you want and can even pair it with curtain bangs or a more structured fringe," says Stephen. "This allows for people with finer hair to keep thickness and volume."