Zara’s Sale Includes Deals On Winter’s Biggest Trends

The biggest shopping day of the year is a week away, but, from where we’re sitting — on the sofa, scrolling through Zara’s Special Prices page — Black Friday deals are already rolling in. While the Spanish retailer rarely slashes its prices — most years, the brand offers its biannual sales in July and January, and a Black Friday one in November — this season, it has decided to gift us with a little something to get excited about ahead of the holiday. (The brand's true Black Friday sale doesn't yet have an official start date but presumably will begin sometime next week.)
From knit bra and cardigan sets to baggy jeans and puff-sleeve dresses, every one of this season’s most talked-about trends is between 30% and 65% off right now. Loungewear, puffer coats, and leather are also on sale, with prices as low as $9.99. The men’s section, too, is full of covetable deals. Think: fleece pullovers, oversized hoodies, and corduroy button-downs.
Get a head start on your Black Friday shopping by clicking through our favorites from the sale ahead.
