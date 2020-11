Zara’s Sale Includes Deals On Winter’s Biggest Trends

The biggest shopping day of the year is a week away, but, from where we’re sitting — on the sofa, scrolling through Zara’s Special Prices page Black Friday deals are already rolling in. While the Spanish retailer rarely slashes its prices — most years, the brand offers its biannual sales in July and January, and a Black Friday one in November — this season, it has decided to gift us with a little something to get excited about ahead of the holiday. (The brand's true Black Friday sale doesn't yet have an official start date but presumably will begin sometime next week.)