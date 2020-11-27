Zara’s Black Friday Sale Includes Deals On Winter’s Biggest Trends

The biggest shopping day of the year is still hours away, but, from where we’re sitting — on the sofa, scrolling through Zara’s just-launched Black Friday sale — the deals are already rolling in. The Spanish retailer rarely slashes its prices — most years, the brand offers its biannual sales in July and January, and a Black Friday one in November — so when a sale does come around, we suggest you take advantage.
From quilted coats to baggy jeans and puff-sleeve dresses, every one of this season’s most talked-about trends is up to 40% off right now. Loungewear, puffer coats, and leather are also on sale, with prices as low as £10. The men’s section, too, is full of covetable deals. Think: fleece pullovers, oversized hoodies, and corduroy button-downs.
Start Black Friday shopping now by clicking through our favourites from the sale ahead.
