Before You Plan Your Summer Road Trip, Read This

Given that a car is a relatively small and enclosed space, and that you may be on the road for several hours, you definitely want to avoid driving with a sick person; the problem, of course, being that you may not know who's sick. Wear a mask, keep the windows open, and ideally have your travel squad avoid social contact in the period before departure. Use your Lysol wipes to keep surfaces germ free (they're in your COVID kit, silly). And make sure whoever you're with shares your taste in music . Which has nothing to do with COVID, but everything to do with an enjoyable roadie.