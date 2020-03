First up: Alayah Benavidez and Victoria Paul's drama . The story was that they knew each other from back home, but had differing claims about how well, and that Victoria P. was part of the choir that convinced Peter to send Alayah home. At The Women Tell All, Alayah says that her biggest regret is not having kept her mouth shut more. Victoria P says that she’s just “weird," but Shiann Lewis and Savannah Mullins say that she’s “fake." Basically, the cast is split between Alayah supporters, Victoria P. supporters, and probably a few contestants who don’t care. Notably, at some point during this debate Sydney Hightower says that Alayah returned to the show after being kicked off because she “went on Reddit!” Alayah did say on the show that she went on the internet while she was gone, so that accusation does technically add up.