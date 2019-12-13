HBO Stans — These Are The New HBO Max Series You Actually Want To Watch

From Watchmen to Euphoria, Succession to Insecure, do you already love all things HBO? Then we’ve got some good news for you: the premium cable network is premiering HBO Max, a brand new streaming service, in spring 2020.
That Gossip Girl reboot you heard about? That’s from HBO Max. But, there’s so much more to the upcoming HBO platform than the goings-ons of the Upper East Side’s worst-behaved teens. HBO Max will also have series starring the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Ansel Elgort, along with the brainchildren of Mindy Kaling, Insecure star Issa Rae, and even Ellen DeGeneres.
We’re here with your full guide to all of the HBO Max series you’ll actually want to watch, including details on their star-studded casts, jaw-dropping plots, and upcoming premiere dates. Prepare for another streaming service to take up all your free (and not-so-free) time.
Gossip Girl
Who is in the cast?: The entire OG Gossip Girl core cast has been invited back, The Wrap reports. So far, it is only confirmed that Kristen Bell, who narrated the original CW series, will reprise her iconic narrator role.
What is it about?: When Gossip Girl first arrived on television in 2007, a stranger constantly surveilling your every move was unsettling. Now, it’s Instagram stories (and Snapchat, and Find My Friends, and Twitter geotagging...).
Gossip Girl 2.0 will introduce a brand new set of wealthy, sexy New York private school teens to this brave new social media world. Xoxo, you know you love it.
Premiere date: TBA.
Generation
Who is in the cast?: Generation is created by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz, who is also a co-executive producer on the project. Barnz’ dad Daniel Barnz and Lena Dunham are EPs.
Generation is brimming with fresh-faced talent including Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Chase Sui Wonders, and Uly Schlesinger. While some of the young cast has appeared in popular series like The Sinner or Liv And Maddie, Generation will be their biggest roles yet.
True Blood’s Sam Trammell, Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith, and Emmy-winner Martha Plimpton will also appear.
What is it about?: Teenagedom, through Zelda Barnz’ eyes. Generation, a half-hour dramedy, will explore Gen-Z high schoolers’ budding sexuality amid the backdrop of a conservative community.
Premiere date: TBA.
College Girls
Who is in the cast?: Mindy Kaling created and executive produces the upcoming comedy, which has yet to announce its cast.
What is it about?: Three college freshman and roommates figuring out life and sex at the fictional Evermore College in Vermont (Kaling went to Dartmouth in nearby New Hampshire). College Girls’ first season with be 13 half-hour episodes.
Premiere date: TBA.
Rap Sh*t
Who is in the cast?: Insecure’s Issa Rae created and executive produces the comedy, which has yet to announce its cast.
What is it about?: An up-and-coming girl group of rappers trying to make it in Miami.
Premiere date: TBA.
DC Super Hero High
Who is in the cast?: Elizabeth Banks executive produces the comedy, which has not announced its cast yet.
What is it about?: Answering the question, “What would Riverdale be like if it starred future legendary superheroes instead of horny teen detectives and bear fighters?”
Super Hero High is set at a school for the gifted, which is populated by youthful versions of the DC Comics Universe's most infamous crimefighters. Hormones and homework are guaranteed, along with heroic hijinks.
Premiere date: TBA.
Love Life
Who is in the cast?: Anna Kendrick leads Love Life. The Pitch Perfect star also executive produces the series along with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.
What is it about?: Love Life is a 10-episode rom-com anthology tracking a romance’s first kiss to its final goodbye.
Premiere date: TBA.
Raised by Wolves
Who is in the cast?: Vikings’ Travis Fimmel, A Horrible Woman’s Amanda Collin, and Fortitude’s Abubakar Salim are all in Raised By Wolves. Alien icon Ridley Scott executive produces and directs the sci-fi series.
What is it about?: Two androids tasked with raising human children on a new planet. The burgeoning society quickly threatens to collapse due to religious differences.
Premiere date: TBA.
Grease: Rydell High
Who is in the cast?: The Rydell High cast is currently top secret.
What is it about?: Making Grease a mere introduction into the wild world of Rydell High. Twenty-first century Grease will reimagine some well-known characters while adding many new ones into the musical series mix. Expect a small-town high school drama-meets-rock n’ roll epic.
Premiere date: TBA.
First Dates Hotel
Who is in the cast?: Dakota Johnson’s arch enemy Ellen DeGeneres executive produces the reality show. Its cast hasn’t been announced yet.
What is it about?: Bringing another U.K. dating format to American audiences. On First Dates Hotel, singles will be grouped in a cute boutique hotel for a shot at love. Daters will be paired for “tailor made” dates, according to HBO, throughout the property.
After their first date, a prospective couple is given the chance to stick around for a second date. Cute!
Premiere date: TBA.
Americanah
Who is in the cast?: Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o will lead the 10-episode limited series. Nyong’o’s Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, a Tony nominee for the play she wrote, Eclipse (also starring Nyong'o), is the showrunner for Americanah and wrote the pilot.
It is unknown if Gurira will appear in front of the camera for Americanah.
What is it about?: Adapting Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2013 novel of the same name. Americanah follows a Nigerian woman who leaves her home for America. Love, self-discovery, and heartache follow.
Premiere date: TBA.
Tokyo Vice
Who is in the cast?: Angel Elgort leads this detective show.
What is it about?: Ansel Elgort’s baby face trying to convince us he is a detective, damnit! Tokyo Vice is based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir. Elgort plays a journalist who embeds himself in the Tokyo police department’s Vice squad in an effort to track down corruption.
Premiere date: TBA.
