After Archie, now working as a 16-year-old forest ranger, is attacked by that bear, he falls into a near-death fever dream. It’s a darker and deadlier version of of A Christmas Carol, where Archie returns to the three moments he is most ashamed of — the time he didn’t kill the Black Hood the time he didn’t kill Hiram Lodge , and the time he didn’t kill the “stupid” part of himself — and we realize he seriously regrets not murdering more people. While the whole thing is a little macabre, it’s meant to be a hero’s journey that leads Archie to the self-acceptance and self-forgiveness he so obviously needs to return home. Everyone else may already understand Archie is a young teen boy who should have never confronted a hooded murderer or assassinated his girlfriend’s mob boss dad, but Archie has yet to absolve himself for such normal behavior. These dream trials are the only way to change that.