Maximize Your Jewelry Box This Season With These 7 Trends

For as long as we can remember, jewelry has fallen into two distinct categories: costume and classic. On one end, you'll find a collection of clip-on earrings made from cheap plastic beading, long strands of faux pearls and rings that will no doubt turn your fingers green. On the other, diamonds, rubies and sapphires mixed in with a collection of simple gold pieces. Nowadays, though, we're seeing the line between costume and classic jewelry start to blur —wearers now choose to layer the two categories on top of each other, and designers now add a fun, elevated twist to fine jewelry.
This all plays into the idea that maximalism is beating out minimalism in the fashion 'scape. One-off trends like animal print, neon and leather are becoming staples rather than items you'd buy on the cheap and toss away a season later. The same goes for jewelry: Shells and kitschy beads aren't just for summer camp anymore, and DIY glass beads are being mixed with diamonds to create a high-meets-low aesthetic that today's jewelry lovers are quickly getting behind.
Ahead, see how your favorite jewelry designers are giving classic jewelry a costume twist by clicking through our slideshow of this season's most maximized jewelry trends.
