Ariana Grande's Favorite $30 Hair Clips Are Coming To Sephora

Liu tells Refinery29 that the snap-on hair clips are from hairstylist Justin Marjan 's most recent collaboration with Kitsch. But unlike the savagely expensive lifestyle Grande has boasted about as of late, these accessories ring in at just under $30. The only thing better than a woman who can afford seven Tiffany & Co. engagement rings for her friends (and one for herself) is the same woman who picks up her diamond hair clips at Ulta