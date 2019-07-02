At this point, we've seriously considered setting aside a portion of our direct deposit to go to Sephora. The beauty behemoth stocks all of our favorite brands, and every month, we wait with bated breath to see what shiny new arrivals hit the site — and promptly go off on the "add to cart" button.
From the retailer's newest additions to its under-$20 skin-care range to a brand-new bakuchiol serum (ICYMI, it's the plant-based retinol alternative you need on your radar), July doesn't disappoint when it comes to that Sephora new-new. Here, we take a deep dive into all the best new beauty products to shop this month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.