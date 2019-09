We Tried Sephora Collection's Under-$20 Skin-Care Line — & Here's What We Think

Stepping into Sephora stirs up a wide range of emotions: the thrill of being surrounded by so many beauty products, the sense of belonging and pride that comes with knowing the entrance security on a first-name basis (hey, Thomas). But you take the good with the bad, and in this case, the bad is how dizzying the megastore's selection can be — especially in the skin-care aisles. With multi-step routines and innovative new trends hitting the market almost every day, it can be hard to decipher what's best for your skin concerns, what's in the formulas, and even how to use the damn thing.