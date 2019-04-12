We Tried Sephora Collection's Under-$20 Skin-Care Line — & Here's What We Think

Stepping into Sephora stirs up a wide range of emotions: the thrill of being surrounded by so many beauty products, the sense of belonging and pride that comes with knowing the entrance security on a first-name basis (hey, Thomas). But you take the good with the bad, and in this case, the bad is how dizzying the megastore's selection can be — especially in the skin-care aisles. With multi-step routines and innovative new trends hitting the market almost every day, it can be hard to decipher what's best for your skin concerns, what's in the formulas, and even how to use the damn thing.
The good news is that Sephora gets it, and the beauty retailer wants to make the shopping experience a little less complicated. After the success of its eponymous makeup collection (including this best-selling lip stain), the brand is launching its own Sephora Collection skin-care line — and it goes far beyond cleansing wipes and single-use sheet masks.
Since launching with two moisturizers, an eye cream, and a cleanser last month, Sephora has continued to add new products to the curated collection, all with a bottom-line commitment to simplicity. From the packaging — made with recyclable plastic derived from sugarcane and complete with instructions and expiration dates broken down on the back — to each sulfate-, paraben-, and mineral oil-free Clean at Sephora formula, it's skin care made easy... with the priciest product ringing in at just $20, to boot.
Ahead, I'm rounding up all the new must-haves, from a $10 cleanser to a radiance serum that delivers a one-two punch of vitamins — and sharing my first impressions after testing every single one. Start counting your Beauty Insider points now — your Sephora obsession is about to go to the next level.
