12 Spring Must-Haves Hitting Sephora This Month

With March now behind us, the beauty megastore is keeping us on our toes with spring-fresh launches, from 4/20-ready face masks to Game of Thrones eyeshadow palettes . Before you start to get overwhelmed by all the shiny new products in the Just Arrived section, we've rounded up the best things to hit Sephora this month. Go ahead and fork over that rent check, but be sure to set aside a little disposable income to breathe new life into your beauty routine.