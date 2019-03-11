Ariana Grande Proves There's Always Time For A Hair-Color Appointment

If you thought Ariana Grande had a busy year in 2018, then you have no idea what you're in for in 2019. After the release of her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, which she dropped just five months after her album Sweetener, Grande is preparing to go on a global tour that will span eight months, 76 shows, and 61 cities. But even with the singer caught in back-to-back rehearsals — the first tour date is only one week away — Grande still had time to squeeze in a haircut and color appointment.
Our proof: Grande's Sunday night Instagram Stories. In a now-deleted video, Grande sings the controversial line from her song "7 rings" — "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it" — rocking her natural curls with visibly lighter ends and holding up a bundle of extensions.
Advertisement
Catching Grande without her famous ponytail is rare, so fans are always delighted to get a glimpse of her natural curls — which graze her shoulders. But no one expected the singer to debut new, pre-tour highlights, too.
Grande has played with a spectrum of hair colors thanks to her signature extensions (we've seen her wear everything from icy-white to chocolate brown), but this look is certainly new for the singer. The last time anyone saw Grande's natural hair tinged a lighter brunette, it was in 2015. That was also the last time we saw Grande's curls cascading far past her shoulders.
This hair-color change comes only a month after Grande wrote on Twitter that the very-real platinum transformation she endured last year "tarnished" her curls. And with her fans being so vocal — they came for her after she revealed that she sometimes sleeps in her makeup (sheesh, who doesn't?) — it's only a matter of time before they tell her to buy some Olapex and chill.
Advertisement