Ariana Grande Proves There's Always Time For A Hair-Color Appointment

If you thought Ariana Grande had a busy year in 2018, then you have no idea what you're in for in 2019. After the release of her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next , which she dropped just five months after her album Sweetener Grande is preparing to go on a global tour that will span eight months, 76 shows, and 61 cities. But even with the singer caught in back-to-back rehearsals — the first tour date is only one week away — Grande still had time to squeeze in a haircut and color appointment.