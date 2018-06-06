It's Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale Time. Who's Ready?

Stop what you're doing, and grab your computer. The Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale has officially dropped, and unlike the olden days of pushing your way through a mob of females in need of $3.99 panties at your local mall, you can save on all the underwear and bralettes you want straight from the comfort of your couch (or desk, shh). But this twice-a-year sale isn't just any little sale. While supplies last, nearly everything on the site, from Victoria's Secret Pink to its athletic line, Victoria Sport, is on clearance. We're talking up to 60% off. In other words, don't miss it.
Need more details? Underwear starts at $3.99, bras at $9.99, and sleepwear at $14.99 (yeah, you read that right!). Even the beauty products are on sale. So if you've been looking for an opportunity to purge your lingerie drawer, now's the time — no splurges necessary. In true Victoria's Secret fashion, this deal won't last long. So to make the next step (a.k.a. a massive shopping haul) a little bit easier, we've rounded up 30 of this sale's most cart-worthy picks.
P.S.: Use the code SHIP50 for free shipping on orders over $50. But don't wait, this code expires June 8.