Panties For $3.99? Oh How We Love Victoria's Secret's Semi-Annual Sale

In case your feed isn't already bombarded with holiday sales and summer promotions, allow us to bring you yet another to bookmark. The twice annual Victoria's Secret sale is here — yes, the same one you would shop during your mall crawl days — and guess what: It's still just as good. True to form, just about everything on the site is discounted, including picks from Pink, its athletic-wear line Victoria Sport, and VS' own beauty brand. The website is currently advertising that over 1,200 styles are up to 50% off. Wow.
From bras and bralettes starting at $9.99, to panties starting at $3.99 (this is not a joke), you'll finally have an affordable excuse to throw out your years-old laundry day undies. Since the sale usually only lasts three to five days (we weren't lying when we said we look forward to this moment every year), we recommend heading to your local VS (or to its trusty .com) ASAP. And, to filter things down, we've rounded up our top 30 on-sale picks ahead.