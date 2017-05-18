16 Affordable Pairs Of Underwear That Still Look Expensive

Somehow, even as a daily essential, affordable underwear is difficult to come by — and we're not just talking about the lacy, strappy, barely-there panties that seem to be the poster children for lingerie. Even plain old cotton bottoms can get expensive. Sure, we understand that the process for making high-quality undergarments can be laborious (and certainly justifies a higher price tag). But sometimes, we just need a reliable, under-$20 pair that doesn't involve reaching for a three-pack of briefs from our local drugstore. There has to be a middle ground.
First, your best bet for really saving money is to buy in bulk; retailers like Victoria's Secret and American Eagle are notorious for their 'five for $25'-type deals. But if your search is less about quantity and more about filling the days until you get around to doing laundry, the options ahead have you covered. Here, you'll find briefs, thongs, and everything in between that prove you don't have to dish out the dough for some pretty underthings.