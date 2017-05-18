16 Affordable Pairs Of Underwear That Still Look Expensive

Somehow, even as a daily essential, affordable underwear is difficult to come by — and we're not just talking about the lacy, strappy, barely-there panties that seem to be the poster children for lingerie. Even plain old cotton bottoms can get expensive. Sure, we understand that the process for making high-quality undergarments can be laborious (and certainly justifies a higher price tag). But sometimes, we just need a reliable, under-$20 pair that doesn't involve reaching for a three-pack of briefs from our local drugstore. There has to be a middle ground.