Thanks To Rihanna, Jellies Are Making A Comeback

This story was originally published on April 20, 2017.
At this point, it feels like the only thing left for Rihanna to put her Fenty x Puma stamp on is homewares and interiors (though, we're sure some Marie Antoinette-esque curtains or a decadent faux fur rug is on its way). The bad gal continues to shift the paradigm when it comes to celebrity fashion lines, delivering hit after hit with each collection. Similar to her songs — which we're convinced go platinum by default at this point — her talents in the design realm know no bounds. It's like anything she touches turns to gold. Or jelly, as exemplified by her latest shoe release for her collaboration with Puma.
That's right: As a follow-up to her hit faux fur and bow slides from last season, Rihanna is bringing back jellies. Because the '90s craze is a bottomless pit of nostalgia, and those Steve Madden platforms weren't enough. We've got a sneak peek of RiRi's rendition of the iconic slip-on, and the shoes appear to come pink, blue, and green, a sample of the colors presented in her spring 2017 collection. And hell, they sure are a great alternative to those shower shoes, right?
Perhaps the best part about this launch, though, is how affordable they are. The jellies will be available for purchase (exact date TBD, but it'll be soon, according to the athleticwear brand) at $90, which is right in line with the brand's previous launches. As for how to style them, take ample creative liberty with these. Jellies will pack a lot of impact when it comes to your next #OOTD. (Though in an ideal world, we'd be pairing ours with a certain bedazzled Gucci jumpsuit that we saw recently on, ahem, a certain someone.) Thank you, queen Rihanna, you've done it again.