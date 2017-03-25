Zendaya's cornered more markets in her short 20 years on the planet than most of us will in our lifetime. Her accolades include actress, activist, singer, dancer, and fashion designer, but we think she should add beauty blogger to her C.V., too.
She clued us in on her penchant for doing her own red carpet makeup (not exactly a common trait amongst A-listers) last year, and a few months later she teamed up with CoverGirl's James Charles to film a killer makeup tutorial. Then, just last month she gifted her mother the best beauty blessing of all: a makeover that came complete with Zendaya's signature bold brows.
We've also learned, over countless red carpet appearances, that she's always down to try a daring trend. Remember her David Bowie-inspired cut from the 2015 Grammys? Or her major foray into monochromatic makeup last year? Clearly, the star isn't afraid to go bold and brazen with her look. But, like most stars, she definitely has a few signature looks that she favors.
Ahead, we've broken down five beauty trends Zendaya always comes back to — and always look amazing.