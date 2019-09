Twitter trolls beware, Zendaya is coming for you. After a girl was harassed on Twitter, Zendaya sprung into action and made her dreams come true. As Teen Vogue reported Zendaya just happened to see that a bully was attempting to body shame a girl by posting unflattering photos with insulting captions. "Stumbling across this is stupid sh*t," Zendaya tweeted. "She is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed doesn't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen." Zendaya then put a call out to all her followers to help her find this girl, whose handle was not included in the original tweets, which have now been deleted. She wanted to hire her. "Can we find her @," she asked. "I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model."