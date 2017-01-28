Twitter trolls beware, Zendaya is coming for you. After a girl was harassed on Twitter, Zendaya sprung into action and made her dreams come true. As Teen Vogue reported Zendaya just happened to see that a bully was attempting to body shame a girl by posting unflattering photos with insulting captions. "Stumbling across this is stupid sh*t," Zendaya tweeted. "She is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed doesn't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen." Zendaya then put a call out to all her followers to help her find this girl, whose handle was not included in the original tweets, which have now been deleted. She wanted to hire her. "Can we find her @," she asked. "I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model."
Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen. https://t.co/7IKDJkaQ5F— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017
Can we find her @....I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model???— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017
Zendaya asked, and she received. Her fans found the handle for the girl who goes by "Honey Dip." It turns out, this is what she wished for. "im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal," she wrote. The handle for Zendaya's fashion line with stylist Law Roach is ready to make her dreams come true: "We are ready, when you are!!!" As one Twitter user put it, "You just gotta love people like @Zendaya in this world." We couldn't agree more.
im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal— honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017
You just gotta love people like @Zendaya in this world ???? pic.twitter.com/adVRqBrz8s— Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) January 28, 2017
